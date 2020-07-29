Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Southern Regional Jail

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Southern Regional Jail_1516891902797.JPG.jpg

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, out of the 651 inmates in SRJ, one person tested positive. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials believe that case could be a false positive and the individual is being retested.

The DHHR is also reporting one pending test. So far, 649 inmates tested negative for the virus and 128 people are quarantined.

There are no other active cases at jails and correctional facilities across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News