Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, out of the 651 inmates in SRJ, one person tested positive. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials believe that case could be a false positive and the individual is being retested.

The DHHR is also reporting one pending test. So far, 649 inmates tested negative for the virus and 128 people are quarantined.

There are no other active cases at jails and correctional facilities across the state.