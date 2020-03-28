Inside shuttered West Virginia hospital is ‘pot of gold’

WHEELING, W.V. (AP) – West Virginia emergency officials found more than a dozen ventilators and other important equipment in the shuttered Ohio Valley Medical Center this week as they prepare for possible shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lou Vargo is director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. He told The Intelligencier that the find was a “pot of gold.” Other items included disposable gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Vargo said in a worst-case scenario, they could reactivate the hospital to care for COVID-19 patients. Vargo said his agency has trained for pandemic response, but this is the first time they have ever put that training into use.