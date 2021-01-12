Interim CEO chosen for Princeton Community Hospital

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new boss is taking over Princeton Community Hospital. Michael Grace was named the Interim CEO and President of PCH.

Grace comes from Pittsburgh where he spent months working with medical professionals throughout the pandemic. He said although he is the acting CEO right now, his contract is only for six months. He said while he has not been here long, he can see the compassion in the staff at PCH.

“What I’ve learned here at Princeton is the excellent people and the physician leadership. Each day is different, but the most important thing is that we’re making adjustments and making the resources available necessary to care for the patients, and while it is a challenge, it’s what we do. It’s what the good people here do,” said Grace.

Grace said he has a lot of plans during his short stay as President. He said PCH and WVU Medicine will start working more closely together, as well as enhancing the clinical services of the hospital.