International Food Festival gives Bluefield a taste of culture

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Culture, food, and fun. That is what dozens of people found in Bluefield on Sept. 18.

Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield held an International Food Festival every year as a fundraiser. This year is no different, offering foods inspired from Hungary, Greece, Slavic nations, and of course some traditional American foods.

Father Michael Foster with Saint Mary’s said while the festival brings in revenue, it is all about showing Southern West Virginia different cultures that make up America.

“We have people from all over, so many different places in the country and the world so it’s just a chance to share that with Southern West Virginia,” said Foster.

Foster said the Orthodox Church has so many different types all over the world and this is another way to showcase the diversity the church brings.