International missionary organization helps people in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A youth group makes a stop in the mountain state to help others.

Humanitarian Experience for Youth based out of Utah created a program after seeing the impact the pandemic had on the country. The six week program gives youth the chance to make a difference in states all across the nation.

Their latest stop brought them just outside of Oak Hill in Fayette County.

“So, we are painting homes that have just been meant to be painted but with COVID and everything they have not gotten the opportunity to,” said Aubrey Christiansen, team leader with H.E.F.Y.

“Most of us haven’t really painted many houses and stuff before, said Will, one of the volunteers. “Its a good learning experience,” said Jacob.

In partnership with the Southern Appalachian Labor school, the kids painted and repaired homes for people in the area. They also built wheel chair ramps and helped with other needs people in the area have. The kids also got the chance to experience some of the things West Virginia has to offer.

“Serving together and sight seeing and stuff we rafted the river the new river, and after that they bonded up and kind of formed a little family here and we are ready to serve,” said Cade Young, a team leader with. H.E.F.Y.

If you ask any of the kids, they will all tell you the reason they signed up is to serve.



“There are like a lot of people in need you may not think about it but there are like a lot of people,” said Jacob.

‘Yes sir it has been a blessing to get your house painted for free and stuff like that,” said Joseph Burrow, a man whose house was painted by the kids.