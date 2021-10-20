International Shakeout Day shakes up education about natural disasters

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Earthquakes aren’t something we are used to here in the Mountain State but as the saying goes, better safe than sorry.

International Shakeout Day is observed October 21st at 10:21 in the morning. The mission of the day, educate the public about the importance of taking immediate action in the event of an earthquake. Mercer County Emergency Management Director Keith Gunnoe, said with a fault line next door in Virginia, the possibility is there for an earthquake.

“We prepare for the worst and hope that nothing happens. That’s just the nature of emergency preparedness, Or preparing our school aged children for fire drills in school, all that kind of stuff,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe said being prepared for whatever the emergency, is key to staying safe and ending with the best outcome.