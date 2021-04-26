International students heading home despite virus

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Graduation is approaching and that means students will be going home. But what about international students, especially those who have a home country riddled with COVID-19?

Bluefield College is home to many international students. Rodrigo Huarachi is a senior from Bolivia.

He said after one failed trip home because of the pandemic, he is finally able to go back home following graduation.

“I had my second shot last week but I still feel that I’m not going to be immune until the next two weeks after, so I’m going to take my precautions as well for my father, for my family and for closer members I’m going to be with,” said Huarachi.

Huarachi said he is looking forward to graduation and finally being able to go home. He said his dad is flying in from Bolivia for graduation, then they are headed off to Colombia and then Bolivia.