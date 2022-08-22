BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Multiple buildings on Bland Street and Federal Street in downtown Bluefield were evacuated earlier this morning following reports of an alleged bomb threat.

According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, an active investigation is underway to determine whether the threat is credible or not. Police are asking the public to avoid this area at the moment, while the threat is being investigated.

One explosive device was safely detonated by the West Virginia State Police.

Stick with 59News for updates on the active investigation.