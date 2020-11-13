Investigators with WVSFM seek public’s help in 2018 double homicide

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators have determined two men who died in a 2018 Wayne County fire, William Copley (left) and his son, Robert Copley, (right) were victims of a double homicide. (Photo Courtesy: The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) are seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation. The investigation is into the 2018 double homicide of two Wayne County residents.

On Thursday, May 31, 2018 at around 11:15 p.m., a fire occurred at on 311 Camp Creek Road in Wayne County. William Copley and his son, Robert Copley, were found dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the Copleys were victims of a double homicide.

The WVSFMO is asking any member of the public who has any information about the fire and deaths to call the WV Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE. There is up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible.