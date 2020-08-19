Is the Census worker at your door legitimate?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Census takers are out in communities right now working to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 Census. right now West Virginia has a 55.3% self-response rate. That is below the national average.

Carey Jo Grace at Our Future West Virginia said when those Census workers come to your door they can collect your information and enter it right there.

“They will knock on the door. They will have a tablet or device of some sort that has questions and they’ll ask you those questions, put them into their device, ask you to verify that all the information is correct and then when they hit enter it is immediately uploaded,” she said.

She said there are some specific things to look for to see if that Census worker at your door is legitimate.

“One of the things you need to remember is that they will always have essential US Census Bureau identification both in a nametag that has their picture and also in all of the paraphernalia and their laptop and iphone. Their bags all will be labeled with U.S. Census,” Grace said.

There are also some red flags to look for.

“If they ask for your social security number, financial information, immigration status or if they talk to you about a political candidate or issue those are all red flags that they are not who they are supposed to be,” Grace said.

She said a Census worker will not ask to come into your home. For a list of additional red flags click here.

If you suspect a census worker is not legitimate you can report the visit to local law enforcement or the Attorney General’s office.

Grace said Census workers will also be practicing social distancing. The new deadline to complete the census is September 30.