Is West Virginia ready for a second wave? Health Department chimes in on national study

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Covid-19 cases are spiking in Ohio County and many are on their toes wondering if a second wave is around the corner; with recent studies claiming West Virginia is not prepared.

West Virginia has 4 hospital beds per 1,000 patients, which according to a study with TruthAboutInsurance.com places the Mountain State 8th in least prepared for a second COVID-19 wave.

Much of this study was on healthcare and readiness, and to put into context, Minnesota was ranked most prepared.

But Minnesota has a young population with only 30 percent facing obesity unlike West Virginia’s near 40 percent trend; some of these things West Virginia just can’t control.

What we can control the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says, instead, is look at the medical infrastructure. And others say the time is now to start shaping up.

The experts are saying that a second wave is coming to hit and it could be worse than the first wave. So, we wanted to look at which states would be prepared to handle that. Nelson Garcia, PR Specialist with TruthAboutInsurance.com