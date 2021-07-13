‘It would’ve devastated downtown Pineville,’ President of Pineville Furniture thanks EMS workers who put out fire

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — It was pure luck late Sunday night, when STAT EMS employee Nathan Cox happened to look over at Pineville Furniture and saw flames. Within seconds, Cox called 911 and broke down the front door.

“We were able to make entry into the building and get a fire extinguisher off the wall and get the flames knocked out,” Cox said.

Within four minutes, one fire truck was on scene. Within six minutes, there were 18 firefighters on scene, who learned Cox and his coworker extinguished the fire.

Fire Chief Mike Goode said the outcome could have been much worse had Cox not acted so quickly.

“We’ve gone over that building. We’ve preplanned it. We’ve set up a ladder truck,” Goode said. “We have discussed among ourselves and individually what we would do if that building ever caught on fire. It probably has the most potential to do a lot of damage than any other building in town.”

The fire reportedly started from a Pedestal Fan after the store closed for the evening. Damage includes a burnt up chair, minimal structure damage, and damage from the fire extinguisher.

President of Pineville Furniture, Jeff Halsey, said without those two STAT employees, he believes the building would be gone.

“My guess is it would’ve taken two or three other buildings along with it, and it would’ve devastated downtown Pineville. So, we’re very grateful for those stat employees,” Halsey said.

“It’s second nature to me,” Cox said. “I’ve been doing this since I grew up, and it was just second nature.”

Halsey said he feels fortunate the damage to the building wasn’t more, however, he said they did lose roughly 40% of their inventory.

“Nathan proved his worth,” Goode said. “He’s our absolute newest fireman. He’s not a new fireman but he’s the newest member of our department. We’re very proud of him and the actions he took.”