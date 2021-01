BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re using the weekend to take down Christmas decorations, you’re in luck!

Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 is Christmas tree pick up day in the City of Beckley. Once you’ve taken all ornaments, lights and tinsel off your tree, throw it out to the curb. Your tree has to be on the curb line before 7 a.m. on Monday. There will be no return trips to any streets after the pick up.

Monday is the pick up day for all wards in Beckley.