BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Beavers are coming off a big win in Round One of the Class-AA State Playoffs.

J.J. Davis lead the team with four rushing touchdowns, and a defensive touchdown following an interception!

Davis finished the first half with 162 rushing yards with the Beavers comfortably in the lead.

The Beavers will host Keyser on Friday night, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in round 2 at Mitchell Stadium.