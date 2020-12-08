Jack Woodrum named Vice Chairman of Agriculture and Rural Development Committee for 85th Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WV State Senator Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, has been named Vice Chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee for the 85th Legislature.

Woodrum will simultaneously serve as a member of the Economic Development, Government Organization, Health and Human Resources, Interstate Cooperation, Judiciary, and Natural Resources Committees.

Prior to being elected to the WV Senate in 2020, Woodrum has been a Summers County Commissioner for 10 years, currently serving his third term as Commission President. He is also the President of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia and serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Counties.

“Senator Woodrum is a great addition to our body, and he arrives to the Senate with a deep knowledge of what county governments need,” Senate President-elect Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said. “I look forward to seeing the great work he will accomplish as one of our new members.”

The First Session of the 85th Legislature begins January 13, 2021.