James “Boomer” Muncy the unofficial sheriff of McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — After Nov. 3, it looks like there will be a new sheriff in McDowell County.

While the results still need to be confirmed, we sat down with the person projected to take over the position.

Since he was young, James “Boomer” Muncy dreamed of having a career in law enforcement. However, he said he never dreamed his career would take him back to the area he was raised.

“It hasn’t really kicked in yet,” said Muncy, a candidate for McDowell County Sheriff.

Muncy said he was nervous about running as a democrat. He served as the chief deputy in McDowell County and as an officer in Washington D.C. Muncy believes his experience propelled his campaign.

“I can see the modern technology that we lacked, and that I helped to get here. I think that is a bigger thing, I can see how that’s ran compared to here,” said Muncy.

Muncy said if the results are confirmed, he wants to hit the ground running. He wants to tackle the drug problem in the county and add more deputies to the force. Muncy also said he wants to be visible in the community.

“I wanna be a working sheriff. I want to get out and try to work. I want to go out and make arrests just like if I were a deputy. I want to get out and patrol and see the people,” said Muncy.

He said his job is to serve the people no matter what.

“Whether you voted for me or against me, I’m there for them and I just want everyone to know that,” said Muncy.

Both Muncy and the rest of the candidates elected last night will have to wait until Nov. 9 for the results to become official.