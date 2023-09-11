UPDATE: Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 12:30 PM | MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — James Monroe High School’s ‘modified lockdown’ has been lifted.

According to a Monroe County Schools Facebook post, the threat made in the northern part of the state did not include James Monroe HS.

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — James Monroe High School in Monroe County is currently under a “modified lockdown”.

According to a post from the Monroe County Schools Facebook page, the high school was put on lockdown after a threat was made towards another county in the northern part of West Virginia. It was not determined how James Monroe High School was involved in the threat.

The threat remains under investigation.

