LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — The James Monroe Mavericks are preparing for their final push before hopefully punching their ticket to Wheeling for a shot at a state title.

The top seeded Mavericks will host the number five seed, Wheeling Central in Lindside on Friday, November 24, 2022 at 4 P.M. The Mavericks are coming off of a big win over Greenbrier West 48-13 and are looking for another one on Friday. Wheeling Central Head Coach Mike Young said he knows they have a tough test ahead of them given the Mavericks physicality.

“James Monroe is a nice sized team, they are big, they are physical, they are the number one team in the state and we have our work cut out for us,” Young said. “They are the number one team in the state and we have our work cut out for us but we feel like we are peaking at the right time, the kids are playing hard and they are playing well.”