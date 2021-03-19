James Monroe students helps feed the needy

GREENVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local high schooler is doing her part to help the homeless and needy in Monroe County.

Fayth Laxton is a senior at James Monroe High School, and told 59News why she started this new initiative.

“I learned that there are about, roughly speaking, half a million people in America that are homeless and I didn’t really like that honestly. So, I figured I can at least help the homeless people in my general area,” said Laxton.

Laxton said the big ticket items are mainly basic necessities.

“Stuff like socks, which is actually the most requested item needed by homeless shelters across the country, just not here in West Virginia. As well as peanut butter, it’s the second most requested item. Can openers, hygiene products, that sort of thing,” said Laxton.

Laxton said students and teachers are jumping on board to help the cause.

“I’ve been making flyers all week, hanging them up. I’ve started stuffing them in people’s lockers, handing them out. I got a buddy of mine to put it on the announcements. I’m really glad that a lot of people are participating in this,” said Laxton.

If you’re interested in donating, items can be dropped off at the high school through March 31st.