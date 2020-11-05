Jan Care Ambulance celebrates 50 years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local ambulance service is celebrating a milestone this year. Jan Care Ambulance celebrated 50 years on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

The company is family owned and started in Fayette and Raleigh Counties. The company now covers 12 counties. Director of Operations Paul Seamann said they look forward to the next 50 years.

“We want to continue to improve,” Seamann said. “Every year, this pandemic has taught us we are always going to be changing and updating how we do procedures, how we can keep our people safe, how we can keep the community safe. All of the technology keeps changing, but the base of it is going to remain the same.”

Seamann said they look forward to continuing to serve the community after working 438,000 consecutive hours of operation.