JanCare crews being deployed to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When natural disasters strike, JanCare crews are always on standby to help with the clean up.

Three crews, one from West Virginia, and two from Durham, North Carolina, will be deployed Saturday, August 29, 2020 to help with Hurricane Laura recovery. They are going to Lake Charles, Louisiana, one of the places hit hard by the storm. They will be there for the next two weeks.

Director of Operations for JanCare, Paul Seamann, said before the leave, they are stocking equipment and making sure crew members are up-to-date on vaccines.

“Then they have to have enough food, prep, and clothing that they can be totally self-sustained for 72 hours without any support at any base,” Seamann said. “And then we pack all of that material in the ambulances. along with all of our medical supplies.”

Seamann said it could be two or three days before crews are able to get to residents impact by the storm.

“Communities can become isolated and so even though it’s a day or two after the hurricane, there may be some of the first times crews have actually gotten back to some of these small, remote areas to check on people, and whether they have evacuated or not, or they are in their homes,” Seamann said. “Obviously, the debris is a huge concern because our vehicles, like anything else driving through that amount of debris.”

While this is not the first time JanCare helped with recovery, Seamann said their crews have to be ready for anything.

“It’s very diverse,” Seamann said. “We and literally some of our crews have gone from 9-1-1 responses, to clearing and transferring patients within facilities, and then the next day going right back to the 9-1-1 sections.”