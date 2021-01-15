January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– January is the month to raise awareness for Cervical Cancer.

Cervical Cancer was once the most common cause of cancer death for women, according to the CDC. The American Cancer Society estimates about 14,480 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2021.

Internal Medicine Physician Elizabeth Thompson Nelson, said it is important to talk with family and friends because there are no signs to look out for with this cancer.

“The more that people realize how common it is and the concern only lies in the stereotypes that do lead to cervical cancer then the more it kind of lightens the load and the ambiguity of it all and that people go an get tested,” Thompson Nelson said.

Nelson said women should get a pelvic exam every year and pap smear every three to five years.

For more information on Cervical Cancer visit the American Cancer Society.