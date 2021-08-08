Jarrell family hosts 69th family reunion at old stomping grounds

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– The Jarrell family hosted their 69th annual family reunion on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Family members from Virginia, Florida, Maryland, and some even as far as Arizona came out to the reunion.

Some members of the Jarrell graduated from the former Marsh Fork High School.

“A lot of the people here are graduates of the Marshfork High school,” Kirby Jarrell, a family member.

Marshfork High School started in the early 1930s. It closed in 2003, and two years later, was destroyed by a fire. After the fire, Kirby Jarrell helped build the park that is there today. The park officially opened in 2015.

Jarrell said the park was then donated to Raleigh County. He added it feels great to bring his family back to their old stomping grounds.

“It feels very good. I loved the old school and I would’ve really really liked to have seen any of our old principals and seen the accomplishments that we have done here but they have both passed away,” Jarrell said.