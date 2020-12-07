Jehovah’s Witnesses still find ways to spread gospel amid pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic, we lost our face to face human connection. The Jehovah’s Witnesses have a century old tradition of spreading the world through the face to face human contact. However, the pandemic forced change to parts of the old tradition.

“Our congregation all 13,000 of them in the United States were shut down in march, we stopped having public meetings, and also our public ministries have been suspended,” Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Robert Hendricks said.

For nearly nine months, Jehovah’s Witnesses were not able to go door to door spreading the gospel. Instead, they found a new way to spread the word to people.

“Even though our door knocking has stopped, its gone quiet, our love for our neighbors continued. And really what we have done is adapted our ministries, and we adapted our meetings, we adapted our global convention, to virtual technologies,” Hendricks stated.

One way they connect with people is by hand made letters. Hendricks said during the pandemic, they saw more people join their services. He believes this happened because of the changes which occurred in 2020.

“That the world was brought to its knees within weeks because of this pandemic and many have decided only thing that someone can not take away from me is my relationship with my creator. And so they’ve gone back to that and we have seen a swell in our meeting attendance,” Hendricks said.