Jim Justice will serve second term as Governor of West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — It was an historic election night for Governor Jim Justice as West Virginia voters chose him to continue serving the state for four more years. He will enter his second term as Governor of the Mountain State.

“I love West Virginia. I love its people,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s a great big honor. It’s a big job. It’s a tough job.”

During Justice’s acceptance speech, he was joined by his son, his daughter and her family, his wife Cathy, and their pup, Baby Dog. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was also there, along with Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth.

“It’s just exciting to see things moving forward,” Duckworth said. “Everyone has looked forward to this election day being behind us. It’s about moving the state forward and more specially, for me, it’s Southern West Virginia moving forward. It’s about getting teams together that help us grow. That’s what it’s all about.”

Governor Justice said he is ready to serve the state for the next four years.

“We put a stake in the sand right off the get go and said we’re going to make education our centerpiece,” Justice said. “Then we put another stake in the sand and said we’re going to build the roads. Then as we moved forward we did all kinds of things like step up and help our vets. Absolutely step up and help the elderly. Absolutely try in everyway we could to do something about this drug epidemic.”

Governor Justice ended his speech thanking his supporters and everyone who helped him reach his goal of re-election for a second term.