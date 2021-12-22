Jingle the Elf visits Hilltop Coffee for story time

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Hilltop coffee in Crab Orchard hosted story time Wednesday, December 22, 2021 with a special visitor from the North Pole. No, it wasn’t jolly old Saint Nick. It was Jingle The Elf who came and read to children and parents at Hilltop.

Jingle read the Polar Express, sang songs, and asked kids what they wanted for christmas, so she could let the big man know.

“We’re excited to have Jingle the Elf here today because we want to be able to get all the kids in the community,” explained manager Suzanne Wiseman. “Today is their first day for Christmas Break, so we thought it would be a great day to kick off Christmas break with hearing the polar express by Jingle the Elf”

Wiseman also said that Hilltop hopes they can make characters coming into the shop a monthly tradition, with rumors swirling that Elsa from Frozen may be on her way in January.