Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Joe Biden has won Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state has 99 delegates at stake. Biden’s win reaffirms the state’s preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones. Super Tuesday is a key date in the primary calendar when voters in 14 states, including Virginia, made their picks.

The full results from Super Tuesday were not immediately available. Biden beat out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Virginia was a key test for Biden, who has started consolidating support among moderate Democrats after a convincing win Saturday in South Carolina.

