John Henry Days goes off without a hitch despite COVID changes

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of classic cars and trucks lined the John Henry Memorial Park in Talcott West Virginia. This years John Henry Days looked a little different.

The legend of John Henry is known by many here in southern West Virginia and the yearly event that comes with it as well.

Eddy Fernatt is an organizer of John Henry Days. He said while this year looks different, you can still expect the same classic cars, good music and even better company.

“We head it up and we go visit other car shows and bring them down here and we raise money to put back in, if you’ll look we’ve got a beautiful park here. They’ve done a lot of work at the park,” said Fernatt.

Fernatt said cars come from all over the state to show off their shine and see who will be crowned the winner of John Henry Days.

“I’ve got a gentleman coming from Gassaway, he called and he’ll be down here in a little bit. So we draw from a long way off, we get them out of the Princeton, Beckley and Summersville area. Up around Marlington and stuff, we usually draw a good crowd. We usually have 70 to 100 cars here every year,” said Fernatt.

And to make the car show even sweeter, trophies are given.

“We give top 40 trophies. And then we have seven specialty trophies and then we have a club choice. The specialty trophies are like the best Ford, best Chevrolet, best Mopar in that line and then we do that. And then we just try to accommodate the community, every little community needs something and we just try to do our part,” said Fernatt.

He said this year, things looked a little different because of COVID and lack of volunteers, but he said even without the concerts and extra events this year, John Henry Days is still as popular as ever.