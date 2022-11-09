FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with family and friends, this is the event for you!

Fayette County Park will be hosting their ‘Winter Wonderland’ all through the month of December! Located at 1268 Fayette County Park Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840, starting from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M., admission into the park will be $5 per vehicle. Only cash or check will be accepted.

A canteen will also available with snacks and beverages. This will only be opened from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

To view more details on this event and to find an upcoming schedule with special events, please visit the Fayette County Park Facebook page here.