Josh Turner performing at Friends of Charity Auto Fair this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Exciting news for car lovers! The Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns this summer. Hundreds of cars will once again line the Raleigh County Memorial Airport lawn to raise money for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern WV, Tyler Jordon, said both organizations are excited to bring back this event since it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re excited, Brian’s Safehouse is excited, and we think everyone else across the state is going to be real excited to be able to get out and about this summer, and go enjoy some really good music with friends and family,” Jordon said.

The Auto Fair runs from July 9-10, 2021. The headliner for Saturday’s concert is county music star, Josh Turner. Tickets for both the auto fair and the concert are on sale now. For more information on the auto fair, visit the Friends of Charity Auto Fair website.