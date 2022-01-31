Judge accepts plea deal in murder trial of Edward Smith-Allen

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After the original trial was cancelled due to a potential plea deal, a Greenbrier County Judge has accepted a guilty plea in the murder trial of Edward Smith-Allen.

Edward Smith-Allen was indicted for the murder of Alaisia Smith in 2019 and was scheduled to originally appear in court Monday, December 6, 2021. Smith-Allen agreed to negotiate a plea deal to avoid trial.

Smith-Allen was charged sentenced to five years in prison for wanton endangerment, and another 15 years for voluntary manslaughter. These sentences must be served consecutively, which will equal 20 years time served.