Judge refuses to toss ex-coal CEO Blankenship’s conviction

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Don Blankenship

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A federal judge in West Virginia has refused to toss the misdemeanor conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.

U.S. District Judge Irene Berger in Beckley issued the ruling Wednesday, rejecting a recommendation from a federal magistrate judge. Berger ruled that despite the prosecution’s failure to disclose numerous documents to the defense during the discovery phase of Blankenship’s trial, the conduct resulted in no prejudice toward him.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy. The company owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers in southern West Virginia. Blankenship spent a year in federal prison.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV Ski Industry holds press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Ski Industry holds press conference"

Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day"

WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill"

City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance"

Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance"

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"