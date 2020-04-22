Judicial emergency extended through middle of May

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals extended the Judicial Emergency through the middle of May.

In order to protect the health of court employees, attorneys, witnesses, litigants, and the general public, the Supreme Court declared a Judicial Emergency on March 22, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court extended the emergency through May 15, 2020 for all 55 counties.

This means all in-person proceedings and court deadlines, except emergency proceedings, are halted. All jury trials and grand jury proceedings are also halted through May 15, 2020. Deadlines set forth in court rules, statutes, ordinances, administrative rules, scheduling orders, or otherwise that are set to expire between Marsh 23, 2020 and May 15, 2020 are extended to May 18, 2020. Proceedings previously scheduled between March 23 and May 15, 2020 are continued until a later date.

The Supreme Court is still allowing very limited emergency proceedings. Those include proceedings that are required to protect the immediate health or safety of a party or the community, specifically, domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect.

Circuit court judges, family court judges, and magistrates may conduct hearings, proceedings or bench trials via telephone or video conference in non-emergency situations. This may only be done with mutual consent of the parties.