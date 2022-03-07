BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Julie Wheeler faked her own death at the Grandview Overlook in May 2020, resulting in a three-day long search and rescue. Wheeler was avoiding federal charges related to a health care fraud case. She pleaded guilty and faced sentencing Monday, March 7, 2022.

Wheeler pleaded guilty to Felony Fraudulent Schemes and Conspiracy to Commit a felony for faking her own death to avoid federal charges.

“Julie Wheeler, how do you plead to count 2 of the indictment which is Conspiracy to Commit a Felony which includes an underlying sentence of not less than one year, no more than five years,” Judge Andrew Dimlich asked.

“Guilty,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler was reported missing from the main overlook at the Grandview area of the New River Gorge National River by her husband and 17-year-old son in June 2020. Her disappearance led to a three-day long search and rescue operation until State Police found her alive in her home.

Wheeler admitted she was never at Grandview, faking her disappearance to avoid sentencing related to federal charges. She was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for federal conspiracy to obstruct justice and other charges related to a health care fraud case.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County Joshua Thompson, said the new conviction on behalf of the state rests the case against Julie Wheeler after two years.

“We believe that the punishment fits the crime and we believe that the community can now move on from this very public search and rescue that was really put in place for over a week that had everyone on pins and needles in the Grandview area,” Thompson said.

She faces one to 10 years in prison for fraudulent schemes and one to five years for conspiracy. The Judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively following her federal prison sentence.

Wheeler is currently serving her federal prison sentence in Pennsylvania.