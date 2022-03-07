BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Julie Wheeler was sentenced to more prison time today, March 7, 2022, after she faked her death while trying to avoid federal charges.

In May, 2020 Julie Wheeler faked her own death at the Grandview Overlook in Raleigh County. An investigation later revealed the fake report was for Julie to avoid federal sentencing in a health care fraud case. The report prompted a massive search effort for several days. Julie was later found by state troopers hiding at her home in Beaver.

Wheeler pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and conspiracy to commit a felony. She was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for the first charge, and one to five years for the conspiracy charge.

Both sentences must be served consecutively following her time served in federal prison.