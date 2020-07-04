July 4 marks one year since helicopter crash killed Chris Cline and six others

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Saturday, July 4, 2020 marks one year since billionaire coal executive Chris Cline and his daughter Kameron were killed in a helicopter crash near Big Grand Cay in the Bahamas.

The crash also killed three of Kameron’s close friends – Delaney Wykle, Brittney Layne Searson, and Jillian Clark, as well as the pilot, David Jude, and co-pilot, Geoffrey Painter.

According to a report from investigators of the National Transportation Safety Board, the chopper was transporting two of the passengers to Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment before spinning out of control.

Cline was a Wyoming County native who later moved to Beckley. He worked his way up from West Virginia’s underground mines to become one of the country’s top coal producers and amass a billion dollar fortune. His death touched the hearts of people across the state because of how strong his presence was in local communities.

