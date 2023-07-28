FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If being outside was not indicator enough, the month of July in 2023 shattered records across the globe for high temperatures.

The World Meteorological Organization reported July is officially set to be Earth’s hottest month on record.

Across the world, China broke a national record of 126 degrees Fahrenheit, while other areas like Canada and Greece saw severe wildfire outbreaks.

Not only is July the hottest three-week period in 100,000 years, WMO reported the highest ever ocean temperatures for this time of year.

One pair visiting Fayette County said the temperature is even rivaling the Texas heat, which was so bad for them they moved to Virginia.

“At this moment, it’s comparable,” said Ruth Cassidy, a Virginia resident. “It is muggy and it is hot.”

Richard Groeger, who was visiting the Mountain State with her, said, “when I was in my twenties I could take the heat, but I can’t do it anymore.”

The couple mentioned going water rafting really helped them to stay cool in this weather.

The previous hottest month on record was July in 2019.