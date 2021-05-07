Jumping Branch Elementary School wins contest that brings awareness to bullying

JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS)– Jumping Branch Elementary School is doing its part to bring awareness to bullying. The school was named #1 in the run, walk, roll against bullying contest. The slogan for the challenge was to walk around the world one time.

Principal Angela Taylor, said they ended the contest walking over 7,000 miles in the month of April.

“It opened up the conversations about bullying, about friendship, and about making a difference. So at Jumping Branch, we may be small but we are definitely mighty,” Taylor said.

Taylor said after seeing how many students participated in April, they decided to continue the walk or run in the month of May. Talcott Elementary School also finished 3rd in the nation walking over 5,000 miles.