Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center relying on generosity from community on Giving Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, November 30, 2021 is known as Giving Tuesday and many non-profit organizations in the community are asking for your donations. One such group, is Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center, a group that provides counseling to children who are victims of abuse.

They, along with many other charitable organizations, are asking for help on Giving Tuesday so they can continue doing the work they do at no cost to survivors or their families.

“All of our work is at no cost to the families that we work with,” said Executive Director Scott Miller. “So when we interview children who have been abused, of course there’s no cost to that. But when the children do disclose abuse, then we can offer them counseling at no cost. And for many families that’s such a big burden to have to pay for counseling.”

Giving Tuesday is an important day for Just For Kids and many other non-profits because it gives members of the community a chance to get involved with the important work that these organizations do.

“This is a day when, you know, if people would like to give 10, 15, or 20 dollars, it all adds up and every dollar counts,” said Miller.

According to the National Child Advocacy Center, one in ten children is sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Donating to an organization like Just For Kids on Giving Tuesday, can help make sure there is a strong support system for those survivors.

If you want to donate to Just For Kids for Giving Tuesday, you can do so via their Facebook page or website.