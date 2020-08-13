Just For Kids golf fundraiser to be held at Glade Springs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A fundraiser is being held for the Just For Kids child advocacy center. The ninth annual golf classic is coming to the Woodhaven course at Glade Springs on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Executive Director Scott Miller said the event is turning out to be one of their biggest fundraisers, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have 28 teams and more than 100 sponsors.

“This tournament is a way to spread the word about the work we do and raise needed funds for the children we serve,” said Marcy Nolan, Just For Kids Board President. “We appreciate the golfing community’s understanding of the importance of providing a safe and friendly facility for children experiencing the trauma of child abuse.”

Miller said they have more children making reports than adults now. This is the first time that has been the case in the 35 years statistics were gathered.

Just For Kids has four main goals:

Work as a team with law enforcement, child protective services and the prosecutor’s office to provide a friendly environment in which to conduct forensic interviews of children who have been subject to criminal child abuse. Provide a family advocate to work with the child and family. Offer to counsel to those children who disclose abuse. Provide prevention and awareness training in the communities we serve.

Founded in 2002, Just For Kids works with hundreds of children in Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties who are experiencing sexual abuse in their lives. Offices are located in uptown Beckley, Oak Hill, and Pineville, and provide advocacy, counseling, and a child-friendly environment for interviews and therapeutic sessions to assist children and families deal with the trauma of abuse.