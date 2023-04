BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We’re just a week away from Easter on Sunday, April 9th, which meant a hopping good time for many kids in our area.

Just for Kids held its first ever Easter Egg Hunt in Beckley on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The program estimated between 50 and 75 kids attended the event.

Over 300 photos were printed out for parents to take home.

Just for Kids will be holding another event on Monday, April 3rd in both Beckley and Oak Hill in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.