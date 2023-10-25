BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Just For Kids in Beckley is going green with a brand-new solar panel.

The panels were unveiled in front of dozens of Beckley locals. The unveiling was led by a speech from Scott Miller, Executive Director for Just For Kids.

He told 59News the panels will help in saving money after the business relocated to a new location.

“One of the things I was looking for, at least I was, was how do we keep our costs down. We had free rent at the United Bank building, and this was a fairly expensive purchase. One of the things I was looking at was solar energy,” Miller said.

The solar panel was a 6-month project, with help from local donations.

It was then handed off to the company Solar Holler, who helped put the panels in place.

Thomas Ramey, Commercial Evaluator for Solar Holler, is a West Virginia native and son of a coal miner.

Despite his family history, he is proud to represent green energy for the mountain state.

“West Virginia has been a leader when it comes to energy across this country since all of us have been here. Solar energy only allows us to take a step into the future to continue to be that leading state when it comes to energy,” Ramey said.

The unveiling ended with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Miller hopes the panels stand as a model for local businesses to follow.

All to support and grow the next generation of kids.

“Children are our future and if we don’t figure out how to deal with climate change, how are we going to power ourselves in the future,” Miller said.