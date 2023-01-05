RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Owners of a beloved small business in Greenbrier County announced they are closing their doors for good.

Just Kidding LLC., in Ronceverte will be shutting down permanently on February 28, 2023.

The children’s store has brought a spark of excitement for many who stopped in downtown Ronceverte for the past two years, including kids like Ivan Weikle, who was very proud of the Star Wars toy he found in the store.

Everything in the store will be half-price for the rest of the month.

The store’s co-owners say the store is not shutting down for financial reasons, but because they want to spend more time at home with their young family.