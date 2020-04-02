Justice companies reach settlement over mine safety penalties

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE, VA (WVNS/AP) — Governor Jim Justice’s coal companies reached a settlement over outstanding mine safety penalties.

The Justice Group came to a resolution with the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The Court sought collection of outstanding assessments resulting from citations and orders issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

This resolution is the result of negotiations which began in 2018. It involves 24 companies owned by the Justice Group. They agreed to pay more than $5 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News