Justice companies reach settlement over mine safety penalties

ROANOKE, VA (WVNS/AP) — Governor Jim Justice’s coal companies reached a settlement over outstanding mine safety penalties.

The Justice Group came to a resolution with the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The Court sought collection of outstanding assessments resulting from citations and orders issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

This resolution is the result of negotiations which began in 2018. It involves 24 companies owned by the Justice Group. They agreed to pay more than $5 million.