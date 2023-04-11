BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia wins a major battle in the fight to protect thousands of young people in the state.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the E-cigarette company Juul will pay $7.9 million to settle a lawsuit.

The suit alleged Juul targeted underage users through deceptive design, marketing manufacturing, and sale of its E-cigarettes.

Summer Shrewsbury, a resident of Beckley who stopped smoking to protect her young daughter, said kids should not smoke.

“I’m all for it if you’re an adult and everything if you want to smoke your e-cigarettes or whatever,” said Shrewsbury. “But just for younger children, and middle schoolers, your lungs aren’t developed yet. Your body is not fully developed and ready for that yet and you’re damaging your body before it’s grown to its full capacity.”

In a 2019 national youth tobacco survey, over five million middle and high school students admitted to using E-cigarettes nationwide.

West Virginia had the highest rate of smokers in the country at one in four people, the year before.