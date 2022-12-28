RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – An 18-year-old and four juveniles are facing charges in connection to an incident that happened at Ripley High School.

According to the Ripley Police Department, one of the four juveniles is facing charges of sexual abuse, conspiracy and battery. The 18-year-old and three other juveniles have all been charged with conspiracy and battery, officers say.

Ripley PD has identified the 18-year-old as Jacob Banton. He was arrested last week and is out on bond. He will appear in court on Feb. 22.

Police also say the victim in this incident is a juvenile.

The RPD says these charges stem from a lengthy investigation into an incident that happened during an after-school athletic team workout. Police also say the incident was isolated and there are no threats to any other students at the school.

The Ripley Police Department says they will not be making any further statements regarding the investigation to protect the juvenile victim.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook says that he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.