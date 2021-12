COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office detained a juvenile following a reported threat of violence at Independence Middle School Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

This comes the same day deputies were investigating a reported school threat in Shady Spring.

Deputies said the person detained will be charged through a juvenile petition.

There was an increased security presence at both schools to reassure students, staff, and parents.