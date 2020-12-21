Kanawha County administers COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 vaccine program is up and running in the Mountain State. So far, more than 15,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered.

According to Governor Jim Justice, the state is leading the nation in the rate of vaccine distribution. Now, essential workers and those 75 and older are next on the list.

“We still have a little to do as far as our first responder community and healthcare providers. But, the exciting thing now is that we have two vaccines which means hopefully more doses as we go into the new year,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

But a question for many is – how exactly is the vaccine distributed?

According to Young, it goes through a system called “VAMS”, or Vaccine Administration Management System. It’s an easy way for the health department to reach out to those currently eligible.

“With the Charleston Police Department as one of the examples – we asked who wanted the vaccine and they sent us a spreadsheet that has people’s names, date of birth, and contact information so it’s uploaded into the system. Then, it enrolls them so they can come in for an appointment,” Young explained.

Right now, for Kanawha County residents who are eligible, the shots are only administered at the health department since the Pfizer vaccine is temperature sensitive. But, once the Moderna vaccine is available, health leaders already have a plan in place.

“We’re going to work with KRT, we’re going to work with places around the county to bring the vaccine to people so they won’t have to travel very far,” said Young, “So we’re looking to be in some community centers, in schools, maybe gymnasiums, and in places where we can be social distancing. We will help people get signed in on one side then watch them, vaccinate them, and watch them for another 15 minutes. We’re already working with people on the process of not only getting them in the arms of people, but get to people and get people to us to get those vaccines.”