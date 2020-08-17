Kanawha County Commission approves 44-acre Elkview development

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Years after a flood washed through the town of Elkview, Kanawha County commissioners say the proposed Elkview Commons development could help revitalize the area.

The commission unanimously approved the 44-acre development Thursday in a special meeting.

“It’ll put a lot of people to work, it’ll create new opportunity in the area that actually hasn’t had any economic activity much since the flood that we experienced over four years ago,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Carper says the commercial development will bring jobs, stores, roads, and utilities to the area and will cost roughly $6 to $7 million.

“This will allow a developer to come in and develop a piece of property that will probably never be developed,” he said.

The private developer is named Andy Boyd.

To offset Boyd’s investment, the commission granted him a TIF, or Tax Increment Financing, which will allow the developer to not pay taxes on the property for 25 years.

The first phase of the development will be 13 acres and it will be just east of the 79 exit on Frame Road.

Construction is hoped to break ground by early 2021.

The next step is for it to be approved by the state Economic Development Office which has 60 days to approve or reject the development.