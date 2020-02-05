Kanawha Falls residents continue to fight for bridge repairs while alternate routes are under construction

KANAWHA FALLS, WV (WVNS) – In November of 2018, the Kanawha Falls Bridge was shutdown after being damaged by a large truck. Almost a year and a half later, the state is attempting to fix the situation. Residents, like John Hovey, are still forced to make other arrangements to get home.

“A trip to the store that should be two miles is now 22 miles!” Hovey said.

Hovey and his neighbors were disappointed last summer when the WV Department of Transportation said it was not feasible to fix the 90-year-old bridge, but were willing to repair the dangerous roads around it.

The DOT kept its promises; crews widened, paved and hammered out rock formations on Boonesborough Road so EMS crews and cars can eventually get by. But even that came with more inconveniences, as they shut the road down for hours to work.

Hovey agreed these repairs put his neighbors at another disadvantage. but said they are necessary.

“Once it’s finished and if they open our bridge, this will all have been a good thing so, to try and see the silver lining in this, we just want our bridge back,” Hovey added.

But he is not giving up on the bridge. Hovey reached out to two private construction companies who came to see the problem for themselves.

“Our bridge can be fixed for $344,000,” Hovey explained. “There’s also another company from Pittsburgh who put in a bid for $395,000.”

That is compared to the millions the DOT said it would take to refurbish or replace the bridge.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin agreed they need a bridge, but said this bridge is not fixable after requesting inspection reports for the last 10 years.

“Based on my understanding of those inspection reports, this is not a bridge that can be salvaged so it’s gonna require a new bridge,” Sen. Baldwin said. We need federal help, the state says we don’t have the funds to repair the bridge, so where are we gonna find the money?”

Senator Baldwin said the only way a new bridge will be built is with a federal “build grant.” The window to apply for a federal build grant is now open. Senator Baldwin said he reached out to Fayette County commissioners, too.